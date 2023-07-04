Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 48.7% in June

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $279,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,455.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 139.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 194,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

