Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,149 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 267.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,871,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.74. 881,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,859. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

