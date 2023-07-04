KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $994,536.99 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. KickToken has a total market cap of $994,536.99 and $28.74 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,920.72 or 0.99995722 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,929,787 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,929,811.0939646. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00820281 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

