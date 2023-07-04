Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 915,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF remained flat at $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Kingsoft has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

