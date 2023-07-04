Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Diane Pass Buys 50,000 Shares

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Free Report) insider Diane Pass acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,500.00 ($14,333.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited offers English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also has a franchise network.

