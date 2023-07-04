Kite Realty Group Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,371.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 756.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

