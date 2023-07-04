KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $177,911.58

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $177,911.58 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,790.78 or 1.00031411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01212933 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $184,209.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.