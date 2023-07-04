Kokoswap (KOKO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,181.80

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $103.19 million and $47,181.80 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

