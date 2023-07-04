Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 29.6% in June

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 181,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,367. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.