Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFFree Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,372,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 3,093,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of KUASF remained flat at $6.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

