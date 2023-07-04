Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Down 36.1% in June

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

