L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.74. 342,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,142. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

