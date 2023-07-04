Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $32.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.14. 998,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

