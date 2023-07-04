Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.61.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

