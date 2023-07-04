Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.
Lancaster Colony Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $200.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $220.65.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
