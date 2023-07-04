Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 142,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:LSEA traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 291,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $395.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In related news, CEO John Ho bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $469,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

