LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNZA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 193,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

