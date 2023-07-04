Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,886.0 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
Shares of Lasertec stock remained flat at $146.50 on Tuesday. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.36.
About Lasertec
