Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $12.14 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 194,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,343. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

