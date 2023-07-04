Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. 2,077,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,292. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.