Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.68. 290,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

