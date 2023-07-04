Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,979,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,051,000 after buying an additional 620,985 shares during the period.

IUSV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. 899,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,930. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

