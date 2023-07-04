LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 733,600 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 82.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 217,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in LendingTree by 1,754.4% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 315,798 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.42. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

