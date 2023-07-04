Leverty Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

