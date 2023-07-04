Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,109,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 2,366,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.6 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

