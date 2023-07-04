Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,109,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 2,366,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.6 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.
About Li Ning
