Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Plans $0.90 Dividend

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Life Storage to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.53. 160,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,598. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.