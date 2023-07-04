Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 572 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 3.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

