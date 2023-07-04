Lincoln Capital Corp Has $2.26 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 1.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.67. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.