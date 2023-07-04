Lincoln Capital Corp Has $255,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average of $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.48 and a 52-week high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

