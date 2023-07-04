Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $205,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $200.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.