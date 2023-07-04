Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $968,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.0 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

