Lisk Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002637 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $116.20 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002077 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,961,213 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

