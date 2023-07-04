Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Trimmed by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 4.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.58. 385,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

