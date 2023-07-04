London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.62 and last traded at $104.62. Approximately 1,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

