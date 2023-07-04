Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,322. The company has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

