LooksRare Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.25 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $54.25 million and $3.15 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 916,803,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,540,195 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

