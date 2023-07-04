LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

LTC stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.