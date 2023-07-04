Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Up 56.8% in June

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,032.86% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 1,805,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,387,160.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,521,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,127,840.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,610,832 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $8,990,971.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,469,117 shares in the company, valued at $28,558,101.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

