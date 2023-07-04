Maiar DEX Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $65,782.68 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,934.03 or 1.00129923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000063 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,886.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

