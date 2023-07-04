Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

