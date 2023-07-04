Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.