Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

MAIN stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.