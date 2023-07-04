Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

