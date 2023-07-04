Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

