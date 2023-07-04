Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 476 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,477,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.26 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.



