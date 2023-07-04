Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $286.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.52 and its 200 day moving average is $248.43. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $290.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

