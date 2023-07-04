Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $441.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.