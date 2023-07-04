Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ITA opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

