Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

SO stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

