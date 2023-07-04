Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 2,583 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

